Heidi Montag is taking in every moment of her first pregnancy.
The former reality star and her husband, Spencer Pratt, announced that they're expecting their first child on Wednesday, and now we have a look into just how exciting it's been for them.
Spencer filmed Heidi in an emotional video as she sees her baby in an ultrasound, unable to hold back her tears while watching the screen.
"Oh my gosh," she gasps. "Oh my gosh! It's so big. I can't believe that's ours! That's so exciting!"
Though the technician couldn't tell the baby's sex just yet, Heidi was able to listen to her child's heartbeat and even measure how big the fetus is (about the size of her watch).
Meanwhile, Spencer and Heidi announced the pregnancy news on the cover of Us Weekly's Apr. 24 issue.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for AMC Networks
"Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," Spencer gushed. "She has planned for and thought about this."
Heidi added, "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don't know anything."
The couple joins Hills alum Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are also both pregnant with their first babies.
Congrats again to everyone!