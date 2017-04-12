Here comes one of reality TV's most unpredictable relationships.

Ever since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo became a huge hit on TLC, fans have developed a fascination with Mama June and Sugar Bear's rapport.

While they only share one child together by the name of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, the couple spent many years living together in their Georgia home. And even if they were never technically married, the couple experienced a commitment ceremony on May 5, 2013.

"The day was very special mostly because my girls were able to take part in it," Mama June told People at the time. "I felt like it was important for them to see this moment and celebrate my love for Sugar Bear."

While the celebration was everything fans hoped for—a camouflage wedding dress and a BBQ dinner were included—the love story has experienced more lows than highs in recent months.