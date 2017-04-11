Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, confirmed that their son, Noah, is doing well after being diagnosed with cancer.
Speaking at a press conference after returning to Argentina following her son's treatment in Los Angeles, Lopilato gushed about her 3-year-old son's bravery and praised his team of doctors.
"Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."
Lopilato admitted Noah's cancer-free news came very recently, and that she and her family were still "sensitive" about it, but they did find solace in their fans' prayers. "But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street," she continued. "It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you."
Bublé and his family returned to Buenos Aires last month knowing their son was in good health, but his journey is far from over. "My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups," she shared. "But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film."
Lopilato and Bublé put all of their professional obligations, including appearances and hosting gigs, on hold so they could be by their son's side at all times. The Canadian crooner was set to host The Brit Awards but dropped out at the last minute.
"My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family," she continued. "As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this."
The couple revealed their son's cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post in November. He then began four months of chemotherapy treatments.