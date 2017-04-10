Say what?!
It was only a matter of time before Katy Perry weighed in on those pesky Ryan Phillippe dating rumors, and that time is now.
The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer took to Twitter to reply to the actor's previous message from this weekend.
Need a quick refresher? That's why we're here. Yesterday, Phillippe posted the following on social media to calm his fans' curiosity and to end the sudden increase in media attention after tabloids reported that he and Perry were flirting during Elton John's birthday bash.
"I am not dating Katy Perry," he tweeted in all caps. "Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx."
And when responding to a fan who said that they wished they were linked romantically to Perry, the actor added, "don't mind 'people' thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically."
And earlier this afternoon, the Grammy Award winner finally chimed in regarding Phillippe's tweets with a tweet that's quintessentially Perry:
"Can you let me out of this basement pls?" Cue the golf claps. She added, "Hi, @RyanPhillippe, nice to meet you. Sorry about that. Carry on."
Phillippe was last romantically linked to fiancée Paulina Slagter, but called it quits on their five-year relationship last November. He co-parents two children, 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.
Meanwhile, Perry split from Orlando Bloom in late February after less than a year together.