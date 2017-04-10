"My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby," she joked to Michael who guessed correctly.
Ryan would also confirm the news during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was like steak knives came out of her eyes," the actor joked. "Like, 'Are you f--king s--tting me right now?' Real bad, yeah. But she was a mercenary. I think I just caught her right in the middle of a contraction."
Ultimately, that wasn't the only hilarious confession Blake shared with the world-famous designer. When the topic of first kisses was brought up, Blake revealed that her initial smooch happened when she was a teenager. "I was 16 and it was on camera," she shared. "My first kiss was in a movie. I was just so terrified. "
And out of all the Hollywood stars she grew up with, there was one late-night host that really got the actress captivated.
"I had a crush on David Letterman," she shared. "He had my dad's sense of humor."
Today, the mother-of-two loves her life with husband Ryan and their children. As for Ryan, he's also equally grateful for the family life he enjoys each and every day.
"I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Ryan shared when celebrating his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."
