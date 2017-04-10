Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's First Child's Name and Sex Revealed

There's a new mini Cooper in town!
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, E! News has learned.
"They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider shared with us. E! News confirmed Shayk's pregnancy in November, after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. E! News also obtained exclusive photos of Shayk, Cooper and their newborn out and about for the first time since news of the baby's birth broke. The family of three were spotted going for a stroll Venice Beach, Calif., over the weekend, stopping for a sweet treat at Jeni's Ice Cream Shop.
James Devaney/GC Images
Shayk kept it casual, opting for black sweats and a pair of black sunglasses. She jazzed up her ensemble with the gorgeous emerald sparkler on her left ring finger, which sparked engagement speculation the past.
The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model were first romantically linked back in May of 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. Shayk celebrated her pregnancy last month with a "beautiful" baby shower. Cooper attended the soiree and was "hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly," a source told E! News, adding, "He is always very chill and relaxed."
While they only just welcomed their baby girl, the happy couple plans on having more little bundles of joy in the future. "Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one," our insider shared. "Both families are very happy."
Congratulations to the happy couple and their growing family!