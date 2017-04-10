We didn't even get a chance to say goodbye.
Girls fans, we hate to be the wound here, but you've officially seen the last of Jessa Johannson (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) on the HBO series. Yes, two of the four main girls will NOT be in the April 16 series finale, creator and star Lena Dunham revealed in an Instagram post on Monday.
"From the first day we paired them together in fall 2010, we knew these two TV cousins had something kinetic," Dunham captioned a photo collage of two women. "And it's true- even when they were battling, Jessa & Shoshanna had this insane Hepburn/Tracy Laverne/Shirley energy that just made us laugh so hard and feel so much. Last night was their final episode of Girls. No words for how we'll miss writing for them, watching them, working alongside them."
After a truly stellar sixth and final season, no one really wants to say goodbye to Girls' girls, especially after feeling like we didn't get enough closure in the penultimate episode on Sunday. After a pretty Shosh-free season, viewers learned she was engaged and ready to end her friendships with the other three, while Jessa was last seen dancing as Shosh' engagement party, after sharing a "really sweet, emotional" moment with Hannah (Dunham).
But we didn't know it was a forever goodbye, especially as we had our first (and now last) scene of the entire group of girls together in the bathroom meeting at Shosh's engagement party.
"I remember we were really laughing at the idea that Shoshanna would say the last six years have a been a complete waste of time," executive producer Judd Apatow said in HBO's "Inside the Episode" featurette, with Dunham adding, "It's basically her denouncing the show!"
The episode also served as fan-favorite Elijah's (Andrew Rannells) final scene as well, after he had just landed the role in White Men Can't Jump (the musical, natch). "These Girls. My view from my last scene on this series, that has given me so much, which airs tonight. So proud. So grateful," he tweeted along with a photo from the bathroom meeting scene on Sunday night.
Episode eight was our goodbye to Adam (Adam Driver) and Ray (Alex Karpovsky), with Adam choosing to be with Jessa and finally saying goodbye to Hannah, and Ray unexpectedly ending up with Abigail (Aidy Bryant). "It was so great to give Ray that finale," executive producer and co-creator Jenni Konner said. "He wound up with this...sweet WASP who loves everything. I was just so happy for him."
For Adam and Hannah, their last scenes were heartbreaking, as it was two people realizing they are not meant to be together.
"It was really emotional to shoot because Adam's been such an amazing acting partner and teacher to me," Dunham said, "and I knew it was the last time we were going to do any performing together, so there was a real bittersweetness to the entire thing."
And then there were two: Hannah and Marnie (Allison Williams). Excuse us while we go eat a cupcake in the bathtub to deal with our feelings.
Girls' series finale airs on Sunday, April 16 on HBO.