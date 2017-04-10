We didn't even get a chance to say goodbye.

Girls fans, we hate to be the wound here, but you've officially seen the last of Jessa Johannson (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) on the HBO series. Yes, two of the four main girls will NOT be in the April 16 series finale, creator and star Lena Dunham revealed in an Instagram post on Monday.

"From the first day we paired them together in fall 2010, we knew these two TV cousins had something kinetic," Dunham captioned a photo collage of two women. "And it's true- even when they were battling, Jessa & Shoshanna had this insane Hepburn/Tracy Laverne/Shirley energy that just made us laugh so hard and feel so much. Last night was their final episode of Girls. No words for how we'll miss writing for them, watching them, working alongside them."