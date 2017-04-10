Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Everything must come to an end, including Girls.
"The end of anything is always emotional especially something you been doing for the entirety of adulthood. I started Girls when I graduated college so it kind of replaced school in a lot of ways in my life and that's really tricky," Allison Williams recently told E! News at Diane von Furstenberg's 8th Annual DVF Awards at the United Nations. "How do you say goodbye to something like that? I am not sure yet I don't think I know yet and we'll see."
There's just one episode left in the misadventures of Hannah (Lena Dunham), Jessa (Jemima Kirke), Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and Marnie (Williams). When Williams wrapped, it was a scene with Dunham.
"We wrapped, the two of us, so we spent a lot of time together so we were just reminiscing," Williams told us. "We were just binging on our time together over the years because we didn't know when it was going to happen next. We spoke about spending time together behind the camera. Just as hopeful that our friendship is as fruitful as our working relationship has been."
And what has she learned most from filming Girls?
"Almost everything about doing my job I have learned," she said.
Williams made her feature film debut in Get Out, the horror-thriller from Jordan Peele.
"The response has been unbelievable, and that, obviously, you have no control over. You don't even have the ability to predict it in anyway, especially a movie like this, it's impossible to imagine how it will be received, but I had the most incredible time filming it," she said. "It was the most creative and professional experience. We all moved down to Alabama together, so we all became really close and it's the kind of movie that sparks great conversation when you're working as well. It was an all-around dream project so I been lucky, and this was no exception to the lucky streak!"
The final episode of Girls airs Sunday, April 16 on HBO.