Johnson, whose visit took place in early April, had a "GREAT day on the river." He "learned a lot," too. "For example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I'm a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, 'Oh, the real Rock is much smaller than this guy,'" the actor wrote. "I threw his ass off the boat."

"Jokes aside (and yes, with me as the Cruise Skipper there will be plenty of puns) this is such an amazing, fantastical and cool world to build out. Best part about this surprise research day was knowing how FUN of an experience we're gonna work hard to create for families around the world," Johnson told his 82.5 million followers. "That's the part that gets my excited the most."