Venturelli/WireImage
Janet Jackson is closing the chapter of her life dedicated to Wissam Al Mana.
The pop star has split from the Qatari business man after five years of marriage, The Mail on Sunday and Page Six reports. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana, just months ago on January 3, 2017.
A source told The Mail, who was first to report the news, "They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."
Jackson and Al Mana, who have kept most of their romance hidden in privacy while splitting their time between Dubai and Qatar, famously met in 2010 at a hotel opening. Two years later, the then-lovebirds announced their engagement only to come forward once more and reveal they had ties the knot during an intimate ceremony.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
In April 2016, the "Rhythm Nation" songstress postponed her Unbreakable World Tour to start planning for a family of her own at the age of 50. Since becoming a mom, Jackson has remained in London.
A source told E! News exclusively at the time of her newborn's birth, "Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom."
Another insider shared of her current state, "She is a really zen person. She is in her element. She loves being a mom and this is what she has been waiting her whole life for."
Janet's mom Katherine Jacksonand sister Rebbie Jackson have both visited her home, while Wissam has not been photographed publicly since their son's birth. According to Page Six, it was her husband's lack of concern over elder abuse claims brought against Trent Lamar Jackson by Katherine that led Janet to part from him.
"That's when Janet made her decision that there was no turning back," their source said. "She was worried about her mother—and Wissam showed little to no concern."
Jackson was previously married to R&B singer James DeBarge between 1984-1985, and again to professional dancer René Elizondo Jr. from 1991-2000.
E! News has reached out Janet's rep for comment.