We've got another legal situation on our hands.

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted today in Newark, New Jersey on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, per documents obtained by E! News.

According to the New Jersey US Attorney General, the superseding indictment returned today includes new charges against both men.

"Michael is now also charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports and Marc is now also charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation," the statement said. "An arraignment on the superseding indictment is scheduled for April 17, 2017, before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court."