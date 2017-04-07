Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
She may be one of the most followed royal family members in London. But when it comes to Kate Middleton, fans can't stop wanting to know more about the Duchess of Cambridge.
Earlier this week, an extensive biography on the royal family was released across the pond.
Titled Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, the finished product written by Sally Bedell Smith takes an in-depth look at the famous family.
Lucky for us, Vogue was able to read it from beginning to end and share more than a few interesting tidbits.
Take a look at 5 facts we learned about the Duchess of Cambridge and those closest to her.
1. Cool Queen: When Prince William and Kate were planning their dream wedding, the Queen turned out to be totally chill about the guest list. Shortly after Prince William approached his grandmother about a long list of invitees he didn't even know, she said, "Get rid of it...Start from your friends and then we'll add those we need to in due course. It's your day."
2. Design Ready: When architect Charles Morris and interior decorator Ben Pentreath worked on Anmer Hall, Kate would type up notes of their conversations on her train rides. According to the book, the kitchen felt like the center of the house.
3. House to Home: After saying "I Do" to Prince William, Kate and her husband experienced a $6 million renovation for their Kensington Palace apartment partly because the ceilings were too long. As of now, the couple lives in Anmer Hall, but are expected to move back to Kensington Palace later this year.
4. Sneaky, Sneaky: On one special occasion, Kate reportedly snuck into an art exhibition after hours. Back in 2012, Prince William's leading lady traveled to the Royal Academy of Arts to see a 2012 David Hockney exhibition. She was even able to chat with a lawyer and his son who didn't even know who she was.
5. Vacation Disapproval: When Prince William and Kate took their first big trip together as newlyweds, one family member wasn't crazy about the agenda. According to the book, Prince Charles thought their tour that included stops in Canada and California had a few too many photo ops. If it's any consolation, plenty of Americans loved every single pic.