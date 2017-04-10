You have been cordially invited into Kylie Jenner's private world!
The 19-year-old mogul will be opening up the doors of her exclusive domain and giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her extraordinary life in her upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie.
If you've ever wondered what's it's really like to be Kylie, wonder no more. The new show, premiering this summer, will expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager.
"These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Kylie said. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."
Along with highlighting her relationships with her family and closest friends, including Jordyn Woods, the eight-episode docu-series hopes to reveal the real woman behind all the lip kits, fancy cars, mega mansions, glamorous Instagram photos and filtered Snapchat stories.
"Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet," Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Programming & Development at E!, said. "Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life."
So, now for the real question, who's ready to keep up with Kylie Jenner?!
