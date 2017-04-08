Adding some glam to your wardrobe doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg.

Whether you're pairing basic items with statement earrings or including some additional sparkle to a vibrant look, it's clear that accessories are the most quintessential tool.

Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez, who proves a few key pieces can easily transform your outfit, you know, and sky-rocket it to the next level. The star recently posted a fierce Instagram shot of herself in a glittery ensemble with a pair of red carpet-ready drop earrings from her Kohl's line, and for just $25 (originally $38), her bling can easily be yours! (Crazy, right?)

If the stand-out piece is no longer up for grabs (a.k.a. they've sold out), don't stress. Keep scrolling to check out the other discounted options we've found for you.