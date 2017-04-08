Saturday Savings: Jennifer Lopez's Earrings Are Only $25

  • By
  • &

by Maya Kashlan |

Adding some glam to your wardrobe doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg.

Whether you're pairing basic items with statement earrings or including some additional sparkle to a vibrant look, it's clear that accessories are the most quintessential tool. 

Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez, who proves a few key pieces can easily transform your outfit, you know, and sky-rocket it to the next level. The star recently posted a fierce Instagram shot of herself in a glittery ensemble with a pair of red carpet-ready drop earrings from her Kohl's line, and for just $25 (originally $38), her bling can easily be yours! (Crazy, right?)

If the stand-out piece is no longer up for grabs (a.k.a. they've sold out), don't stress. Keep scrolling to check out the other discounted options we've found for you. 

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Dana Buchman Cubic Zirconia Double Drop Earrings, Was: $18, Now: $12

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Saks Fifth Avenue White Stone Double Drop Earrings, Was: $90, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Anne Klein Sparkling Ears Cubic Zirconia Double Drop Clip-On Earrings, Was: $22, Now: $15

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Lord & Taylor Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia Double-Drop Earrings, Was: $70, Now: $35

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Arabella Swarovski  Zirconia Double Drop Earrings in 14k White Gold, Was: $500, Now: $275

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Mikey Crystal Bead Dangling Drop Earring, Was: $30, Now: $21

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Nordstrom Rack Sterling Silver CZ Pear Double Drop Earrings, Was: $13, Now: $8

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Bling Jewelry Color Drop Earrings, Was: $56, Now: $21

ESC: Saturday Savings J.Lo Earrings

Fantasia by DeSerio Double Pear-Cut Drop Earrings, Was: $365, Now: $193

Again, who says a little bling has to cost a pretty penny? Not J.Lo. 

