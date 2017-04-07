Dwayne Johnson stumbled upon his biggest fan earlier this week, and he chalks it up to fate.

While filming a segment with Jimmy Fallon at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., in which the dynamic duo photobombed unsuspecting tourists, The Rock made a man cry after he removed his oversized mascot head. As it turned out, the man had considered The Rock his hero since he was five years old and was in pure disbelief about actually meeting him. Now the former WWE fighter is opening up about what took place behind-the-scenes and how it affected him emotionally.

"When he hugged me he was shaking and giving that loud grown man cry. Not only will I never forget this day, but stuff like this will always be the best part of fame," he wrote in an Instagram caption.