Jacob Staudenmaier shot for the stars—well, one star in particular.

Staudenmaier, an Arcadia High School student in Arizona, filmed an elaborate La La Land-inspired "promposal" that went viral Tuesday. "I saw La La Land and loved it a lot," the 17-year-old told ABC News Wednesday. "It was one of my favorite films and I've always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom."

A former Arcadia High School had asked Miley Cyrus to prom a few years ago, which gave Staudenmaier the idea. "She didn't actually go to prom with him, but he was invited to one of her concerts and he got to go up on stage with her so I think it worked out," Staudenmaier said. "If I was going to do it, I had to do something more ambitious and bigger in scale."