Jerod Harris/Getty Images for AMC Networks
The Hills are alive with the sound of lullabies.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together. Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, announced her pregnancy on the cover of Us Weekly's Apr. 24 issue. "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," says Pratt. "She has planned for and thought about this."
Montag—whose husband now sells crystals online—adds, "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don't know anything."
The couple's road to parenthood has been a long one.
"I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant," Montag says. "Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I'm actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my 20s, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us."
"It might never be the perfect time, so we said, 'Let's move forward.' We had all these conversations. We're older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back."
It only took a month for Montag to conceive a child. "I've had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I've never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I'm just euphoric. It's so fulfilling, and I'm mostly just grateful," she tells Us Weekly. "I've been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we're starting our own family."
Montag has yet to find out the baby's sex, but she does have a preference. "I've always wanted a boy first," the mom-to-be admits. "I'd love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue."
Jokes Pratt, "Notice she says first!"
During the fourth season of The Hills, the duo eloped in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008. The couple—known as Speidi—had a more traditional wedding in Pasadena, Calif. on Apr. 25, 2009, which served as the Season 5 finale—as well as Lauren Conrad's exit and Kristin Cavallari's entrance.
Montag's baby news comes just months after The Hills' Conrad and Whitney Port announced their pregnancies. Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, meanwhile, are both married with children.
It's been a wild few years for Montag and Pratt.
Midway through The Hills' sixth and final season in 2010, cameras stopped documenting the couple's lives. "In the last few months I have discovered a new passion and new purpose to my life," Pratt told People at the time. "With this in mind, I have decided to take a break from my obligations to MTV's The Hills and discontinue filming any more episodes for this current season." (A source countered that Pratt had threatened one of the show's producers, who had him fired.) Since then, the admittedly fame-obsessed couple has continued to appear on reality TV, both separately and together, on Vh1's Famous Food, Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother, ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap and WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 2, to name a few.
The couple—who blew their millions on healing crystals and Montag's failed music career—currently live in Pratt's parents' beach house. In 2013, he received a political science degree from the University of Southern California, though he hasn't put it to use. Instead, he's continued to play a reality TV villain (most recently in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother: All Stars vs. New Stars) and hosts a podcast. His wife, meanwhile, now blogs for Faithwire.
In fact, after Conrad announced she's expecting her first child with husband William Tell, Montag filmed a Faithwire video blog, joking, "It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant."
At the time, Montag said she was "excited" to become a mom herself, but the "timing" hadn't been right. "As excited as I am for them, I'm also excited for me that it hasn't happened yet," she shared. "I think it's important to keep moving forward in the direction that God has for us."
"It's great when other people get things, and I think it's important to truly be happy for them and not to compare yourself," Montag added. "2017's going to be a great year—the best year!"