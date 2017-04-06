FX had no immediate comment on the report.

Here's what we do know about the new season: Murphy has said that the installment will be influenced by the hectic 2016 Presidential race, using election night as a jumping off point. With that said, don't expect Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton to be the season's main characters.

"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy previously told E! News. "And I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."