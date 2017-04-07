5 Days, 5 Ways: Kourtney Kardashian Goes Full Rosé All Day in These Sunnies

ESC: 5 Days, Freida Pinto

Ready for your weekly dose of star-approved style tips?

Monday was off to a fashion-forward start with Freida Pinto decked out in bold stripes, thanks to her silk $2,990 Akris dress. Being one of the most classic prints to date, stripes will never go out of style, but they can get a little old if the same style's worn too often. So this season, make bigger statements by rocking wider stripes!

Whether it's in maxi dress form or it's a one-shoulder top from Zara, this pattern may just become your spring signature.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Striped Asymmetric Top, $36

ESC: 5 Days, Olivia Culpo

Of course, we're not done with denim (read: We'll never be done with denim), but if you don't yet have one, an oversized jean jacket is the perfect addition to any warm-weather ensemble. One throw-on-and-go outfit, ideal for spring and summer, is Olivia Culpo's midi bodycon, sneaker and light-weight outerwear combo. 

ESC: 5 Days

Mango Oversize Denim Jacket, $80

ESC: 5 Days, Camila Alves

Suede was all over the fashion scene last spring, and Camila Alves wants to bring that back. Though her camel bell bottoms may not suit everyone's style, any pant in this luxe fabric will do! Keep the rest of your outfit basic and let the textile's texture do all the talking.

ESC: 5 Days

Vince Suede Cargo Pants, $995

ESC: 5 Days, Kourtney Kardashian

It's time to rethink pink. Kourtney Kardashian's gone full rosé all day in these amazing aviators. Though her jeans, T-shirt and heel-clad outfit is pretty simple, it's giving the look an extra punch of personality—while keeping everything modern and fresh. And it doesn't have to stop there: There are plenty of new, cool lens shades to try, too! Bella Hadid's loving light blue right now

ESC: 5 Days

Sonix Lodi Sunnies, $79

ESC: 5 Days, Emily Ratajkowski

Then there's Emily Ratajkowski's looking extra cool in her all-(well, almost all)-black outfit and Raen sunglasses. You've seen tons of celebs wear blue denim skirts lately, but maybe it's time you tried black? It'll give any outfit the added edge you're looking for, and black always comes across as more elegant. So wear your skirt straight through to dinner time (or even the club).  

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop Moto Denim Mini Skirt, $55

Excited to see what next week brings.

