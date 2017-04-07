Ready for your weekly dose of star-approved style tips?

Monday was off to a fashion-forward start with Freida Pinto decked out in bold stripes, thanks to her silk $2,990 Akris dress. Being one of the most classic prints to date, stripes will never go out of style, but they can get a little old if the same style's worn too often. So this season, make bigger statements by rocking wider stripes!

Whether it's in maxi dress form or it's a one-shoulder top from Zara, this pattern may just become your spring signature.