Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Reunite Amid Divorce

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
Have Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac found peace?
The exes, both dressed in black, posed for a photo together during the Singular Object Art Opening cocktail reception at 53W53 Gallery in New York City Wednesday. It's unknown whether Scarlett, 32, and Romain, 35, arrived as friends or if it was just a coincidental run-in.
Scarlett filed for divorce in March after quietly separating last summer. The former couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, and they had an informal week-on/week-off custody arrangement. But, when Scarlett filed for divorce, she petitioned for sole custody.
"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," the Rough Night star told E! News in a statement. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."
In response, Romain issued his own statement. "It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public," he told E! News. "I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can."
Romain's attorney, Hal Mayerson, said they were in the midst of private negotiations when Scarlett filed divorce papers. Hal argued that Romain "is the primary custodial parent," as the actress' filming schedule takes her all over the world. "He wants her to be involved with her daughter, desperately, but you can't have schedules switching all the time," Hal said. "How do you explain that to a child? She's allowed to have her career, and there will be a certain degree of flexibility—but not to suit her schedule or Mr. Dauriac's. It will be one that suits the child."
Hal seemed confident Romain would win the custody battle. "If the court decides it's in the best interest of the child to be flying on a plane or changing their schedule all the time then I'm going to find a new business," he told E! News. "It's not fair to the kids or to the other parent."
Weeks after the public back-and-forth, as Scarlett was promoting Ghost in the Shell, she assured E! News Rose is her priority. "You have to leave all that work stuff behind and be able to present with your kid," she said. "I am very thankful that's my reality at the end of the day."