Madonnais #TeamCocaCola.
In the aftermath of Pepsi pulling their controversial ad starring Kendall Jenner, the pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with her own shady reaction to the debacle.
Madonna shared a throwback snapshot of herself taking to the streets with what else? An ice-cold can of Coke in hand.
She also shared a snippet of the commercial, which critics deemed overwhelmingly insensitive and offensive, captioning it, "When you wake up and realize that S--t just really doesn't make sense!" Madonna added, "Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic"
The outspoken celeb, of course, is referring to her own Pepsi-related scandal in 1989.
Madonna signed a $5 million endorsement deal with the soft drink giant, and while the ad itself wasn't taken to task, her music video for "Like a Prayer" (which debuted shortly after) sparked an onslaught of criticism from religious groups.
The Vatican, which claimed the visual contained blasphemous imagery, called for a boycott of Pepsi products. In response, Pepsi yanked the ad from airwaves and pulled out from financially supporting Madonna's upcoming tour.
Fast forward nearly three decades later, and Pepsi is once again backtracking on its projects.
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said in a statement issued Wednesday. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."