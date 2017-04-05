Madonnais #TeamCocaCola.

In the aftermath of Pepsi pulling their controversial ad starring Kendall Jenner, the pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with her own shady reaction to the debacle.

Madonna shared a throwback snapshot of herself taking to the streets with what else? An ice-cold can of Coke in hand.

She also shared a snippet of the commercial, which critics deemed overwhelmingly insensitive and offensive, captioning it, "When you wake up and realize that S--t just really doesn't make sense!" Madonna added, "Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic"

The outspoken celeb, of course, is referring to her own Pepsi-related scandal in 1989.