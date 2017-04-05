Stephen Belafonte is responding to several allegations made by his estranged wife Mel B.

More than two weeks after filing for divorce following 10 years of marriage, the former Spice Girls member filed new court documents requesting a restraining order from her soon to be ex.

In the declaration she gave to the court, Mel B accused the 41-year-old producer of a variety of abuse and threats over the course of the marriage.

Today, Stephen's lawyers released a statement where they called Mel B's claims "outrageous and unfounded. "

"What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters. It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies," the statement read. "When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children."