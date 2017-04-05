Did John Mayer Just Offer to Take Camila Cabello's Spot in Fifth Harmony? Why He Thinks The Girl Group Won't Win as a Quartet
Stephen Belafonte is responding to several allegations made by his estranged wife Mel B.
More than two weeks after filing for divorce following 10 years of marriage, the former Spice Girls member filed new court documents requesting a restraining order from her soon to be ex.
In the declaration she gave to the court, Mel B accused the 41-year-old producer of a variety of abuse and threats over the course of the marriage.
Today, Stephen's lawyers released a statement where they called Mel B's claims "outrageous and unfounded. "
"What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters. It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies," the statement read. "When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The statement continued, "When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset. Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children. In the meantime, Mr. Belafonte requests that he and his children be given the space they deserve during this challenging time."
In Mel B's declaration, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant described several specific instances when Stephen allegedly physically assaulted her.
Verbally, she alleged in the declaration that Stephen often demeaned her with negative comments about her intelligence or appearance, specifically after giving birth. Mel B also details allegations of verbal threats and surveilling during the relationship.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted the star a restraining order on Monday, barring Stephen from coming into physical or verbal contact with her or her three kids and forcing him out of their house. He was also not granted any visitation rights for his daughter Madison until the hearing, which has been scheduled for April 24.
Mel B also made a request in her restraining order filing to prevent Stephen from disseminating any videos or pictures of her and for all media involving her to be collected from him.