Kate Hudson has reminded us of an important truth: Oprah Winfrey is an inspiration to all.

In an interview with Vogue, the Marshall actress and mother of two talked about body image and her own approach to health and wellness. Asked to identify her body image inspiration, Hudson gave "the really obvious answer": Winfrey.

"I just think she is forever that woman," the actress said. But what exactly made Winfrey come to mind?

Kate explained that it's not so much about being a certain weight or dress size; instead, it's about embracing where you're at. And Winfrey, whose years of yo-yo dieting came to and end thanks to Weight Watchers, knows that better than anyone.