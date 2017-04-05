Nicole Weingart/Bravo Media
It's not time to say goodbye to 90210 just yet!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just aired its season seven finale, but the drama is far from over. We've still got the highly-anticiapted three-part reunion special to look forward to and, if this supertease of the festivities, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, we're in for one hell of a ride.
While all of the season's greatest hits--Pantygate, the Xanax smoothie, Kim Richards' sobriety--pop up as expected, the preview delivers one major surprise in the form of Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump going at it. What could shake their newly unflappable bond? We'll have to tune in to find out!
The fireworks kick off on Tuesday, April 11 with Erika Girardi addressing her alleged icy demeanor, while newbie Dorit Kemsley defends her parenting skills. Meanwhile, the never-ending tension between LVP and Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson returns before tensions escalate when Dorit's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley joins the women on the couch.
PK sticks around for part two on April 18, as Erika, Eileen and Rinna stand their ground against his attempts to explain his behavior. And when Kim and Eden Sassoon join the ladies, simmering issues boil over until it becomes all too much for one of the ladies. Do we smell a walk-off?
As the reunion wraps up for part three on April 25, LVP gets emotional when discussing her son Max's search for his birth parents, as well as her crusade to save dogs. While Rinna and Kim attempt to see eye-to-eye, Kyle decides to dive into the fray, and the harsh feelings shared by all force the women to evaluate the bonds they've formed over the years.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins Tuesday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
