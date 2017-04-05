It's not time to say goodbye to 90210 just yet!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just aired its season seven finale, but the drama is far from over. We've still got the highly-anticiapted three-part reunion special to look forward to and, if this supertease of the festivities, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, we're in for one hell of a ride.

While all of the season's greatest hits--Pantygate, the Xanax smoothie, Kim Richards' sobriety--pop up as expected, the preview delivers one major surprise in the form of Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump going at it. What could shake their newly unflappable bond? We'll have to tune in to find out!