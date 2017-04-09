Kourtney Kardashian just wants to live the single life.
In tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the status of Kourt's love life took center stage after she went on a family vacation to Mexico with baby daddy Scott Disick and their kids. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian began to speculate the trip meant a relationship reunion could be on the horizon, and they were totally on board with the possibility.
When he returned from the getaway, Scott confessed he still had strong feelings for Kourtney—and always would. "I will never be over her. She's the love of my life," he said, adding, "I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her."
But despite Scott's hope and her sisters' excitement, Kourtney expressed to Khloe she wasn't interested in working things out at that moment. "I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you," she said. "You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent."
E!
E!
Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday at Catch, but there was a lot of tension between Khloe and Caitlyn Jenner during the family dinner. Khloe was still very upset about the way Caitlyn handled her transition. "Cait hurt a lot of people," she said. "She hurt her children, but she also really, really devastated my mom, and when push comes to shove, I'm always going to be team Kris Jenner."
Caitlyn later reached out to Khloe to talk and hopefully repair their relationship. "My second dad, this guy that I've grown up with that raised me was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that," she explained. "I still need to like, how you needed to transition, I need to transition into like accepting because to me you are two different people to me. I'm getting to re-know you again...but it has to be authentic. You can't just like push someone onto somebody. It has to happen in time."
E!
Meanwhile, Kim began to slowly reenter public life, first stepping out for husband Kanye West's concert in Los Angeles. But the transition was difficult for her because she continued to worry about her safety and still felt the most secure while in the comfort of her own home. However, with the Angel Ball honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian, coming up in New York City, she started to feel guilty about potentially missing the event due to fear and decided to take the trip with Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.
But that wasn't her only concern because Kanye had just added 20 more stops to his tour after he was already juggling a huge workload and dealing with sleep deprivation. But when he walked off stage after only three songs, the decision was made to cancel the remaining dates to give him a break.
However, shortly after she arrived in NYC, Kim got a phone call from one of Kanye's friends that immediately brought her to tears.
Check out the recap video above to katch up on the latest episode, and stay tuned for next week!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!