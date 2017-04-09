Kourtney Kardashian just wants to live the single life.

In tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the status of Kourt's love life took center stage after she went on a family vacation to Mexico with baby daddy Scott Disick and their kids. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian began to speculate the trip meant a relationship reunion could be on the horizon, and they were totally on board with the possibility.

When he returned from the getaway, Scott confessed he still had strong feelings for Kourtney—and always would. "I will never be over her. She's the love of my life," he said, adding, "I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her."

But despite Scott's hope and her sisters' excitement, Kourtney expressed to Khloe she wasn't interested in working things out at that moment. "I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you," she said. "You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent."