If you've watched the trailer for director Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, you may have noticed that it looks like Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst have quite the sex scene.

"I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped," Dunst explains.

No surprise, but Dunst is never that comfortable shooting such scenes.

"I don't like it, I don't like it," she told me recently at CinemaCon. "To be honest, I'm like, 'Let's get this over with as fast as possible.'"

Fortunately, this time around, she was working once again with Coppola. Their previous films include The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. Male directors want "to shoot it from every angle," Dunst said. "At least Sofia's like, 'We're going to get this done quick, we're just gonna shoot it here, we'll do three takes, be done.'"