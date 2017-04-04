Kate Middleton stepped outside of her comfort zone Tuesday night.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the opening night of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal in London, wearing Marchesa Notte's Honeycomb Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress." The red design—a new silhouette for the global fashion icon—retails for $1,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S. The dress, from the Resort 2017 line, features an illusion neckline and concealed back zipper.

Middleton's red hot look also included matching heels and jewels.

The opening night serves as a fundraising event for the East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH); the charity hopes to raise $520,000 toward its $14 million "Nook Appeal" for a new hospice in Norfolk. Middleton, a patron of the charitable organization since 2012, met with a group of guests before the show began. One of the young boys Middleton bonded with was 12-year-old Ollie Duell, who lives with a complex medical condition that affects his bowel and stomach.