Have you heard? Luann de Lesseps is in love, she's in love and she doesn't care who knows it!

Now three months into her marriage to Tom D'Agostino, Bravo fans will finally get to see why the Countess has never been happier on tonight's season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Luann walked down the aisle on New Year's Eve during an extravagant wedding ceremony, and ever since she became a married woman and left their troubles in the past, this reality star is living her best life. After all, De Lesseps' RHONY tagline this season is, "The only title I'd trade Countess for is wife."

So without further ado, let's break down everything we know about Luann's life as a Mrs., and why you should, too.