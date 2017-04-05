Have you heard? Luann de Lesseps is in love, she's in love and she doesn't care who knows it!
Now three months into her marriage to Tom D'Agostino, Bravo fans will finally get to see why the Countess has never been happier on tonight's season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City.
Luann walked down the aisle on New Year's Eve during an extravagant wedding ceremony, and ever since she became a married woman and left their troubles in the past, this reality star is living her best life. After all, De Lesseps' RHONY tagline this season is, "The only title I'd trade Countess for is wife."
So without further ado, let's break down everything we know about Luann's life as a Mrs., and why you should, too.
She's Head Over Heels in Love:
If her Instagram feed isn't a convincing indication of how much she admires her man, Luann's E!Q in 42 shed some ilight on why these two are inseparable. She revealed she never leaves home without (you guessed it!) Tom, and her favorite way to work up a sweat? "Sexy time," in her own words.
But She Values Tom's Privacy:
When asked whether or not Luann would welcome Bravo cameras into their nuptials, she had this to say. "I adore Tom and I want to be happy. I don't want to have the Housewives curse so I don't think it's something that I'm willing to do," she shared with E! News.
Mrs. D'Agostino added, "I think your husband has to really be into it… Tom is a very private person and I respect that."
Her Co-Stars Approve:
Luann's close friend and bridesmaid Dorinda Medley had nothing but positive things to say about the couple she first introduced when speaking to The Daily Dish. The RHONY star revealed, "He always was out, a man about town and I thought, 'Oh my God, you sound just like Luann.' They're respectively the same people... They just have this vigor for life."
The Real Housewives of Miami's Marysol Patton gushed, "She's so much happier. She's just over the moon happy, smiling all the time [and] in the best mood. She just loves him so much and he just looks at her like God has descended from the heavens and he's just in awe."
They've Got the Travel Bug:
Luann and Tom have taken full advantage of the honeymoon phase, jetsetting to posh locales like the Bahamas, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Palm Beach, Miami and Bermuda. On Valentine's Day, De Lesseps shared a sweet message to her husband, writing on Instagram, "You are my reason to look forward to tomorrow."
Are you excited for Luann and Tom's whirlwind romance to take steal the RHONY spotlight? Sound off in the comments!
The Real Housewives of New York City premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)