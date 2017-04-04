Bring on the romance!

Total Divas stars The Miz and Maryse are getting to spend some quality couple time together when all-new episodes of the show return this Wednesday, April 5. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the WWE Superstars teased what fans should expect to see from their life away from the wrestling ring, including their belated honeymoon and a date night to prom!

"We don't get many days off and we got married in 2014, and we finally got five days off to go to Exuma," Maryse explained. "It's going to be really funny to see what Mike does during my honeymoon. For anyone that loves football, you'll be really happy. I hate football by the way."

So, what exactly did he do to annoy his wife?