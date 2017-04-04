From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Jessie James & Eric Decker: Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA at ACM Awards 2017
Bring on the romance!
Total Divas stars The Miz and Maryse are getting to spend some quality couple time together when all-new episodes of the show return this Wednesday, April 5. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the WWE Superstars teased what fans should expect to see from their life away from the wrestling ring, including their belated honeymoon and a date night to prom!
"We don't get many days off and we got married in 2014, and we finally got five days off to go to Exuma," Maryse explained. "It's going to be really funny to see what Mike does during my honeymoon. For anyone that loves football, you'll be really happy. I hate football by the way."
So, what exactly did he do to annoy his wife?
"I don't think anyone understands how hard it is to get 12 people together for a Fantasy Football league and a draft," The Miz confessed, defending himself. "It's very important, and I had to do it on my honeymoon. Every guy will understand."
"Well, ask any woman what it's like to be on your honeymoon, when you've waited four years to do it, and the first night you get there on a private island your husband decides to do a Fantasy Football draft and he's searching for Wi-Fi," Maryse countered. "That's what I had to deal with." LOL!
Oops. Sounds like there was literally trouble in paradise!
But it seems like Mike was able to make up for that later with another thoughtful gesture.
"[You'll also see] Mike bringing me to prom because I got dumped two hours before my prom," Maryse said. "He decided to organize a prom for me and surprise me so I could experience the whole prom thing. There are a lot of surprises there. You'll see. It's really, really good." Take notes, husbands. This is how to really win those brownie points!
The Miz also couldn't avoid throwing a jab at his wife's high school ex. "What a loser!" he added.
The couple also opened up about finding the balance while working at WWE, shooting Total Divas and traveling around the world together. With all that closeness, do they ever need solo time apart? Well, not quite.
"We complement each other really, really well, and I know that we're together all the time, and this might sound kind of cliché, but that's the truth," Maryse admitted. "I was away from my husband for many years when I wasn't with WWE, and that was the hardest thing. Now that I'm back, we get to travel together, go to all the different cities, different countries, perform together. Everything we do is basically together. We're best friends. We work well together."
Luckily, fans will get to see even more of that relationship dynamic in just a few days!
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!