Jul-ROL-MDX-AZ-Luis/X17online.com
Kim Kardashian is doing just fine after reports surfaced the E! reality star was physically attacked while out in Los Angeles.
The business mogul was departing from celeb hotspot Mr. Chow after attending the Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday evening, when according to an E! News source, a passerby bumped into Kardashian on the street.
From photographs taken of the incident, the 36-year-old mother of two looked visibly taken aback by the individual, and her friend looked equally alarmed.
She tweeted shortly thereafter, "So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors"
An insider tells E! News Kim was "shocked" by the encounter, but a nearby bodyguard quickly stepped in and quelled any tension. Our says the individual was "let go" because he simply happened to be walking by Kardashian.
This incident brings to mind the E! reality star's terrifying Paris ordeal, in which armed robbers entered her hotel room and stole personal items from the celebrity.
She has since opened up about the ordeal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, recalling, "OK, this is the moment they're going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself—and then he didn't."
She continued in part, "I just knew that was the moment. They're just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney's going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."
We're relieved to see Kim is safe and out of harm's way!