ACM Awards 2017: These Red Carpet Moments Deserve a Standing Ovation

by Raleigh Burgan |

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The ACM Awards 2017 had some killer, standout fashion moments.

When you think of prestige red carpet events, the Las Vegas-hosted American Country Music Awards don't necessarily come to mind. Hear us out. It's a bit like the Grammys in that there isn't a set theme (black tie, semi-formal, etc.), so famous attendees (and their stylists) are given complete freedom in the wardrobe department.

Among a sea of naked dresses, floral appliqués and Swarovski-style embellishments, are the following catwalk-ready looks that truly stand out.

First up is Nicole Kidman in this high-fashion, embroidered Alexander McQueen gown on tonight's red carpet. The sleek silhouette (one we saw all over the Gucci spring '17 runway) with long sleeves and a high neckline has the Lion actress looking incredibly mature yet the images of animals and plants woven onto the dress keep things light and playful—perfect for an event of this nature.

Maren Morris, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another look worth mentioning is rising star Maren Morris' plunging Michael Costello number. The beaded belt and flower-like details along the neckline are expertly placed—keeping the look sexy yet soft. Then the subtle feminine touches near the top of the dress are juxtaposed by the leg slit and From St Xavier "evil eye" clutch the singer's holding. Perfection.

Kellie Pickler, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lastly, Kellie Pickler's Black Halo Eve by Laurel Berman red carpet spin on the LBD shows incredible structural wins—like the asymmetrical off-the-shoulder detail and peplum waist. It's a look you don't often see on a country star, they're usually drawn to the glamour of sparkle and full skirts, so it's a refreshing contrast from the other looks tonight.

Amazing choices, ladies.

