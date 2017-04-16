More baby joy for Elizabeth Smart!
The 29-year-old, who was kidnapped from her Utah home at age 14 and then became an activist for missing children, recently welcomed her and husband Matthew Gilmour's second child, a baby boy. Smart posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday the first photo of the child, getting snuggled by his big sister Chloe, 2.
"These two make my Easter perfect! #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages," she wrote.
Elizabeth married Gilmour, a Scottish man she met while on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission, at a Mormon temple in Hawaii in 2012.
Smart was abducted from her parent's home in 2002 by a homeless street preacher, who held her captive and sexually assaulted her for nine months. She was forced to wear a disguise in public and wander with him and his wife. Smart was freed and the two were arrested after people identified her while she was walking with them in Salt Lake City. Her abductor was sentenced to life in prison, while his wife was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Smart's kidnapping story made headlines and inspired the 2003 TV movie, The Elizabeth Smart Story. She later launched the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which aims to stop sex-trafficking of kids and help find missing children. She also uses social media to help locate them.
"Today marks 14 years since I was rescued from my nine month long nightmare," Smart wrote on Instagram on March 12. "I will never be able to thank everyone who helped, prayed, and sacrificed so much to help me. All I can say now is every prayer and every search made a difference. Thank you. God bless us all. #nevergiveup #miracleshappen #imtheluckiestgirlintheworld #14yearanniversary #neverstoplooking #remembereverylostchild."
She recently spoke to students at Brigham Young University in Utah about her kidnapping.
"I do not feel like I am defined as a rape victim, as a kidnap victim," Smart said, according to the Daily Herald. "I feel so much more than that."
"No matter what happened to you, or what will happen to you, don't ever give up, don't ever feel like you can't go on, and just remember you are, as cliché as it sounds, you are the master of your own destiny," she added.