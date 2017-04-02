New Christina, who dis?
First she's got her revenge body, which she probably had before. Now Christina El Moussa's undergone a makeover breakover amid her split from husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.
The 33-year-old blonde traded in her straight hair for a sassy, curly hairstyle at the 2017 Real Estate Wealth Expo in Chicago Sunday.
"Had so much fun presenting at the real estate expo ... now back to Cali... [peace] out Chicago," Christina wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for the beautiful hair and makeup @nikimoonsalon."
E! News
Christina had also showcased a similar hairstyle more than a year ago, months before she and her ex, who share two children, announced they were separating after seven years of marriage. Tarek filed divorce papers in January.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Christina was one of four panelists at the expo Sunday and talked about she and Tarek first started their house-flipping business.
"We had no money," she said about their beginnings, adding that they made $34,000 on their first deal—flipping a home in Santa Ana, California.
She also recalled how they started their HGTV reality series.
"Tarek told me we were going to get a TV show," she said. "He made me follow him around with a little video camera that we borrowed. And we did all the work ourselves."
She also talked about her life at home with their kids.
"I don't work at night," she said. "I shut my phone off, I don't check it. I do my routine with the kids. I don't look at it for two hours. It's all about being present in the moment with them. That's one of the things we do."
Despite their split, Christina and Tarek have continued to film Flip or Flop.
And speaking of makeovers, both stars have also showcased their hot bodies in the media recently; Christina made headlines and drew some controversy last month with a bikini photo shoot for a "Mommy and Me" swimwear campaign with her and Tarek's 6-year-old daughter Taylor. Tarek recently released photos of himself showcasing a beefed up figure.