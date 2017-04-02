Christina was one of four panelists at the expo Sunday and talked about she and Tarek first started their house-flipping business.

"We had no money," she said about their beginnings, adding that they made $34,000 on their first deal—flipping a home in Santa Ana, California.

She also recalled how they started their HGTV reality series.

"Tarek told me we were going to get a TV show," she said. "He made me follow him around with a little video camera that we borrowed. And we did all the work ourselves."

She also talked about her life at home with their kids.

"I don't work at night," she said. "I shut my phone off, I don't check it. I do my routine with the kids. I don't look at it for two hours. It's all about being present in the moment with them. That's one of the things we do."

Despite their split, Christina and Tarek have continued to film Flip or Flop.