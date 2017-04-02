Detective Benson and Detective Stabler are together again!

Mariska Hargitay and her former Law &a Order: Special Vicims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni recently reunited again, this time for his 56th birthday, as seen in a sweet photo the actress posted on Instagram Saturday.

"Happy birthday @chris_meloni PFL," Hargitay, 53, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

Meloni, who turned 56 Sunday, and the actress also posted on Twitter cute pic of them kissing each other's cheeks.