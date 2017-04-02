Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Have an Adorable Law & Order: SVU Reunion for His Birthday

Detective Benson and Detective Stabler are together again!

Mariska Hargitay and her former Law &a Order: Special Vicims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni recently reunited again, this time for his 56th birthday, as seen in a sweet photo the actress posted on Instagram Saturday.

"Happy birthday @chris_meloni PFL," Hargitay, 53, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

Meloni, who turned 56 Sunday, and the actress also posted on Twitter cute pic of them kissing each other's cheeks.

Hargitay and Meloni are good friends—she is even the godmother of his 16-year-old daughter Sophia.

The two stars have occasionally gotten together since Meloni left the NBC show in 2011. In February, they reunited on—what else?—Valentine's Day.

Hargitay and Meloni also reunited in December, the previous March and in March 2014.

