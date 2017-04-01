Naya Rivera and David Spade Show PDA in a Pool and Fans Are Just Shocked

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reunite With a Sweet Kiss in New Snapchat Videos

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Spade, Naya Rivera

AKM-GSI

There was almost zero chill on Twitter when news emerged that Naya Rivera and David Spade have been heating things up.

Photos of the two getting cozy surfaced online and E! News reported later Friday that the two have been seeing each other for the past couple of weeks.

Rivera, 30, and 52-year-old Spade, who star together in the recently released Crackle comedy film Mad Families, were spotted at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki.

Paparazzi photos of Spade and Rivera showed them cuddled together in the water and smiling, while other shots show the actress putting her arms over the actor's shoulders and also hugging him. "No touchy?" Yes touchy!

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

David Spade, Naya Rivera

AKM-GSI

David Spade, Naya Rivera

AKM-GSI

A source told E! News it's not an April Fools' joke—Rivera and Spade are dating.

David Spade, Naya Rivera

AKM-GSI

David Spade, Naya Rivera

AKM-GSI

The two have not commented directly on their relationship. Rivera did, however, post a humorous video alluding to it.

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on

Spade was also joined on the trip by Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider. They had traveled to Hawaii to perform shows for their Netflix Presents Sandy Wexler's Here Comes the Funny Tour, which is named after Sandler's character in an upcoming film on the streaming site.

Spade and Rivera go way back; She guest-starred on an episode of the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, in which he played a supporting character, in 2004.

The two also have something important in common; They're both parents. Spade and ex Jillian Grace, a former Playboy Playmate, share an 8-year-old daughter. Rivera shares a 1 and 1/2-year-old son with Ryan Dorsey. She filed for divorce from him last November.

TAGS/ Naya Rivera , David Spade , Couples , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again