There was almost zero chill on Twitter when news emerged that Naya Rivera and David Spade have been heating things up.

Photos of the two getting cozy surfaced online and E! News reported later Friday that the two have been seeing each other for the past couple of weeks.

Rivera, 30, and 52-year-old Spade, who star together in the recently released Crackle comedy film Mad Families, were spotted at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki.

Paparazzi photos of Spade and Rivera showed them cuddled together in the water and smiling, while other shots show the actress putting her arms over the actor's shoulders and also hugging him. "No touchy?" Yes touchy!