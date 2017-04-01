Wanna meet Ariana Grande, North West? No problem!

Kim Kardashian took her 3-year-old daughter to the pop star's concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California Friday and the two got the super VIP treatment—they got to hang out with her backstage.

Kim posted a mirror selfie of the three on Instagram. Ariana is seen holding North on her lap and cuddling her and sticking her tongue out playfully while sitting in her dressing room as her mom stands above them taking the shot with her phone. A few salads and a bottle of smartwater are seen on the table.

"♥ @arianagrande," Kim wrote.