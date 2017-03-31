For Demi, the "Cool for the Summer" singer recently celebrated her 5-year anniversary of sobriety.

In a reflective Instagram post, the Camp Rock alumna admitted that her accomplishment was no easy task. And yes, she relied on many people to get her through some difficult days.

"So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me," she shared with her Lovatics. "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

And before you think Demi celebrated with a huge trip, gathering or purchase, the singer kept it real. She just took a short drive to Disneyland.

"It's something that's getting more and more comfortable to me now so it's kinda like your birthday," she admitted to E! News before being honored as a mental health advocate. "When you're a kid you go all out and then as you get older, you just learn to be more appreciative of it."