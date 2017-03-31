Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
It may be too soon to call Meghan Markle a Princess. The title of leader, however, is a different story.
In the April issue of Vanity Fair U.K., readers will spot a few familiar faces as the publication spotlights global leaders who attended the One Young World Summit in October 2016.
One of those important names is Meghan herself.
In the photo shoot just released, the Suits star poses in a classic white dress alongside former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, poet Fatima Bhutto and women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul. Emma Watson and Cher are also spotlighted as participants in this year's summit.
In a recent post on her lifestyle blog titled The Tig, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm at being part of the philanthropic cause.
"When I was asked to be a Counsellor at One Young World, my response was a resounding ‘yes.' One Young World invites young adults from all over the world who are actively working to transform the socio-political landscape by being the greater good," she wrote. "They are delegates who are speaking out against human rights violations, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination and injustice. They are the change."
One Young World co-founder Kate Robertson believes Meghan and the other Counsellors deserve plenty of credit as well.
"From countering violent extremism to campaigning for gender equality, One Young World Ambassadors are fearlessly taking on the world's biggest challenges, and we hope that this calls attention to the remarkable work young leaders are doing," she explained to the Daily Mail. "We are grateful for the support of Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Justin Trudeau, and all of the other Counsellors who took part."
Ever since Meghan's romance with Prince Harry was made public, the actress has discovered a whole new level of "celebrity."
But despite all the additional eyes, Meghan has made it clear that philanthropy is one of her biggest priorities and passions in life.
"With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility—to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings," Meghan wrote in a personal essay for Elle U.K. "And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."