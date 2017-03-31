It may be too soon to call Meghan Markle a Princess. The title of leader, however, is a different story.

In the April issue of Vanity Fair U.K., readers will spot a few familiar faces as the publication spotlights global leaders who attended the One Young World Summit in October 2016.

One of those important names is Meghan herself.

In the photo shoot just released, the Suits star poses in a classic white dress alongside former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, poet Fatima Bhutto and women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul. Emma Watson and Cher are also spotlighted as participants in this year's summit.

In a recent post on her lifestyle blog titled The Tig, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm at being part of the philanthropic cause.