Jennifer Lopez is featured on Drake's new More Life album several times, but it's not how we originally anticipated.
The duo had teased a collaboration while they were engulfed in a little fling earlier this year, but it appears that idea went out the door along with whatever connection they had.
Instead, the only time J.Lo is even mentioned on his album is on "Free Smoke" when Drake raps about drunk texting her old number "so it bounce back." Furthermore, the only song that we can give her some credit for is "Teenage Fever" on which the chorus of her old hit "If You Had My Love" is remixed.
So what's the deal?
Well, first, let's take it back to December when the pair attended a "Winter Wonderland" ball (which appeared to be a set up for a music video).
During the event, not only were they crowned King and Queen of the dance, but videos were caught of the pair dancing and singing along to what we now know is Drake's new song "Get Together."
J.Lo was filmed on Instagram singing along to the part that Jorja sings on the actual album, but it appears the U.K. singer wasn't originally recorded for it. In fact, you can hear Lopez's voice on the track in the background of the videos.
Therefore, at the time, we all immediately assumed this was the new collaboration that would be featured on More Life...but J.Lo wasn't always so sure.
Fast forward to February when Lopez confirmed they had recorded something together during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. At the time, she seemed a little uncomfortable saying too much about the song and about the rapper's plans for it.
"Actually, he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. And I got on the song," she said at the time. "Yeah, we have a song together. I don't know what he's going to do with it, but yeah."
Interestingly enough, February was around the time we learned the couple had "cooled things off." It's also the same month Alex Rodriguez—J.Lo's new boo—was spotted at her Las Vegas Residency, and they've pretty much been inseparable ever since.
As rumors of J.Lo and her new man started making headlines, Drake almost simultaneously postponed the release of More Life. The album was originally scheduled to come out in December, but after some setbacks, he rescheduled the drop for March 4. However, that date came and went, and he never mentioned anything until a week later when he finally confirmed March 18 as the official release.
Though we can't say their split was the reason J.Lo never made it on his album (or why it was postponed for a second time), we know for sure she at least recorded the song and it didn't make the cut.
Still, sources exclusively told E! News at the time of their split that it was a mutual decision based upon schedules.
"They have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane," the insider explained to us in February. "Jlo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing. They have just cooled things off a bit and it's not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others' lives, just doing their own thing now."
Just a few days earlier, J.Lo had echoed those thoughts in a cryptic post on Instagram, writing, "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."
Perhaps timing is to blame for their lost collaboration, too!