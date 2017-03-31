Jennifer Lopez is featured on Drake's new More Life album several times, but it's not how we originally anticipated.

The duo had teased a collaboration while they were engulfed in a little fling earlier this year, but it appears that idea went out the door along with whatever connection they had.

Instead, the only time J.Lo is even mentioned on his album is on "Free Smoke" when Drake raps about drunk texting her old number "so it bounce back." Furthermore, the only song that we can give her some credit for is "Teenage Fever" on which the chorus of her old hit "If You Had My Love" is remixed.

So what's the deal?