It's a simple game: Hot or not? You get a topic thrown your way and you offer up your honest assessment. Easy peasy.
But when The Voice coaches sat down for a round and talk turned from everyday ridiculousness like selfie sticks and man buns and got a bit more personal, that's when the real fun began.
In this adorably charming featurette, exclusive to E! News, current season 12 coaches Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton spent some of their precious backstage downtime playing along and offering up the honest truth about good ol' Blake's dance moves.
NBC
First up with her assessment is the country crooner's main squeeze Gwen, who rather predictably and adorably rated her beau's moves as rad. "Babe," she exclaimed.
Up next was the man behind the moves, Blake, who was rather down on himself. "Bad," he admitted.
No one was more effusive about Blake's dancing than Ms. Keys, however. "So rad," she gushed. "Have you seen them? Come on. Who can dispute?"
As for the other half of America's favorite bromance, we were denied Adam's thoughts on this particular topic, so we'll just have to imagine the adorable teasing that he'd have to offer.
For more from our favorite foursome, be sure to check out the clip above!
The Voice moves into the Knockout Rounds this Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
