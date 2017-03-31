It's a simple game: Hot or not? You get a topic thrown your way and you offer up your honest assessment. Easy peasy.

But when The Voice coaches sat down for a round and talk turned from everyday ridiculousness like selfie sticks and man buns and got a bit more personal, that's when the real fun began.

In this adorably charming featurette, exclusive to E! News, current season 12 coaches Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton spent some of their precious backstage downtime playing along and offering up the honest truth about good ol' Blake's dance moves.