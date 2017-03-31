Look out for this power couple!

Ahead of Sunday's WrestleMania extravaganza, WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse chatted exclusively with E! News about their upcoming mixed tag team match against Nikki Bella and John Cena. So, what's the couple's mindset going into the highly-anticipated showdown?

Spoiler alert: They only expect victory.

"We're going to be winning," Maryse states confidently. "We're not losing. We're the It Couple. We're from Hollywood. We're winners. We're not losers. Fans are going to be in for a serious ride."

Whoa, Nikki and John better watch their backs!