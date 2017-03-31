Look out for this power couple!
Ahead of Sunday's WrestleMania extravaganza, WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse chatted exclusively with E! News about their upcoming mixed tag team match against Nikki Bella and John Cena. So, what's the couple's mindset going into the highly-anticipated showdown?
Spoiler alert: They only expect victory.
"We're going to be winning," Maryse states confidently. "We're not losing. We're the It Couple. We're from Hollywood. We're winners. We're not losers. Fans are going to be in for a serious ride."
Whoa, Nikki and John better watch their backs!
But all trash talking aside, the couple—who got married in 2014—is also pumped about the opportunity to perform together on wrestling's biggest stage.
"We're really excited," Maryse gushes. "It's really difficult to explain what we're feeling right now to be honest. It's such a mix of emotions, but we're definitely ready. We've been preparing pretty good and it's going to be really interesting."
This will also be the first time the 34-year-old Total Divas star will compete in the ring with her husband.
"It's pretty insane!" she says. "If you were to ask me years ago if that would have been possible, I would have probably laughed in your face. But it's happening. It's really happening!"
The Miz is also thrilled to have his leading lady on his team for such a monumental occasion.
"I've done a lot of WrestleManias before, but this one means the most because I get to literally walk out onto the stage in front of 70, 80, 90 thousand—however many will be in there—and literally have them booing or cheering us and that won't matter," he explains. "What will matter is we'll be together. I'll get to walk the aisle and go into a ring and tag her in and she'll tag me in and we're wrestling together. That something we'll be able to tell our families for years on end, so it will be a moment that I will never forget."
Is it safe to say these two are total couple goals?!
But the former Real World cast member didn't stop there. He also praises his wife for elevating his career and giving him that extra drive in the ring.
"I feel like my career has soared since I've been able to have her by my side," he says. "The support that she gives me, the confidence that she gives me, is a reason why I feel like my career is where it is, why it has a resurgence."
He jokingly adds, "Anytime you have your wife out there watching you with a Speedo on, you kind of want to impress her and make sure that she's watching and you're winning and you're doing good. I show off in front of her."
Maryse completely agrees. "He'll give me the eyes," she confirms. LOL!
All that motivation will definitely come in handy for the It Couple at WrestleMania! Tune into the action this Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on WWE Network.
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!