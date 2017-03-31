Someone is finally talking!

Alex Rodriguez appeared on The View this morning and opened up about his romance with Jennifer Lopez. "It's obvious," he said. "We've been having a great time."

The couple has been traveling together frequently, taking trips to the Bahamas, Miami, California and even to New York now. "We're having a great time," he continued. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

As a woman who grew up in the Bronx, New York, Lopez is obviously a "big Yankees fan," the former Yankees player joked, adding on a more serious note that she's very caring. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."