Alex Rodriguez appeared on The View this morning and opened up about his romance with Jennifer Lopez. "It's obvious," he said. "We've been having a great time."
The couple has been traveling together frequently, taking trips to the Bahamas, Miami, California and even to New York now. "We're having a great time," he continued. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."
As a woman who grew up in the Bronx, New York, Lopez is obviously a "big Yankees fan," the former Yankees player joked, adding on a more serious note that she's very caring. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."
A-Rod even shared some fun facts about his girlfriend that J.Lo fans might not know. For example, "she was a track star in high school and junior high." Who knew?! And despite her insanely fit body, Rodriguez revealed her biggest cheat foods: chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies.
A woman after our own hearts!
It's clear A-Rod and J.Lo's romance has gone from zero to 60 in no time at all, but a source told E! News that's because of their "crazy" connection. While they both—and their friends—thought this might just be a fling, opinions have since changed.
"Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match," the insider revealed. "He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...She is different than other people he's dated."
Plus, the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress was looking for someone a little older than her previous boyfriends. Rodriguez is 41 while Lopez is 47.
"Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," the source added. "Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him...This very likely may turn into a relationship."
And that it did!