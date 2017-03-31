Sabrina was quite the naughty teenage witch!

Back in 1996, Ryan Reynolds played one of Melissa Joan Hart's crush in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV movie, which served as the pilot for the hit series and starred an entirely different supporting cast. The film was shot in his native Canada, where he began his acting career as a child.

While filming, Reynolds cast a love spell on Hart! The two had a fling. But she has said she ultimately chose to end it—and stop cheating on her boyfriend.

"He was very sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable. He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance," Hart told Australian TV show Studio 10 Thursday.