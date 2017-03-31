Sabrina was quite the naughty teenage witch!
Back in 1996, Ryan Reynolds played one of Melissa Joan Hart's crush in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV movie, which served as the pilot for the hit series and starred an entirely different supporting cast. The film was shot in his native Canada, where he began his acting career as a child.
While filming, Reynolds cast a love spell on Hart! The two had a fling. But she has said she ultimately chose to end it—and stop cheating on her boyfriend.
"He was very sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable. He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance," Hart told Australian TV show Studio 10 Thursday.
In her 2013 memoir Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life, in a chapter that reads like a piece of steamy fanfiction, Hart wrote about her and the Deadpool star's short-lived romance.
"Nobody looked as good with wavy blond locks and a thumb ring as Ryan did. Though I was madly in love with James, my boyfriend of six months by then, Ryan and I spent plenty of time together," she said. "Though Ryan was totally cute an charming, I couldn't get past the fact that he always seemed to be channeling Jim Carrey's oddball mannerisms and voices. Even so, he sure knew how to make a girl feel special."
"He was sweet," Hart told Studio 10. "I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute."
Hart told E! News' Giuliana Rancic in 2014 that "Ryan gave me a lot of great attention," adding, "We had a lot of fun together."
Hart wrote in her book that on their last day of filming, Ryan gave her a gorgeous, expensive Bulova watch, which made her go "weak in the knees." His "taste in bling," she wrote, turned her on.
"There's a ridiculous moment in the Sabrina movie where Ryan looks at me and says in a throaty, whispered hush, 'I think what we need is a little less talk and a little more action,'" she said. "When I opened Ryan's gift, I couldn't agree more with this statement."
Hart said she ran out of her trailer and jumped in front of Reynolds' car, then demanded he talk to her.
"Not sure whether to chastise or make out with him next, I decided to plant a big, fat kiss on his mouth without saying a word more," she wrote. "It was very dramatic."
She said the two "fooled around" in her hotel room that night and made plans to reunite in New York, where her dad had an apartment. Meanwhile, she confessed to her boyfriend that she had made out with Reynolds, although she downplayed the incident, and ultimately decided to stay with him and not pursue a romance with Reynolds...which made for a very awkward New York visit.
Hart remained with James for four years. In 2003, she married musician Mark Wilkerson. They share three sons. The actress said in 2013 that she told Reynolds' wife Blake Lively about her past with the actor before the book came out.
Hart wrote in her memoir that in 2010, her sister-in-law, a stylist met Reynolds on the set of his film The Change-Up and that he told her that "Melissa let me make out with her once."
"Let him?" Hart wrote. "The guy could hardly stop me."