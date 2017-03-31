Well that was...grim.

Or at least it was for a while. We just wanted to use that opening line, to be honest, but things did get really, really bad at for a while during the series finale of NBC's Grimm.

Everyone but Nick and the kids died at some point, and we were torn between being impressed that they were willing to kill everybody off and being pretty damn devastated that everybody was dead.

In the end, they were not all dead. In fact, nobody but the bad guy had actually bitten the dust when all was said and done, and that's about the best outcome we could have hoped for.