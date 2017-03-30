Never forget to buckle up Fast and Furious fans!

As anticipation continues to grow for The Fate of the Furious, Xfinity decided to surprise a few lucky fans of the franchise by inviting them to a sneak peek.

"I think we're here to sit in a drive-in cinema," one winner guessed.

Another fan suspected, "It kind of sounds like we're gonna see some of the film, maybe that means we get to sit in the car?"

As it turns out, both fans were able to recreate scenes complete with stunt drivers who worked on the film.