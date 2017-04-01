Get ready to jet in style for your next upcoming vacay.

When it comes to traveling, deciding on a look that's both chic and comfortable can be difficult. As someone who's always on the go, Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to jet-setter apparel. At LAX, the model and new mom managed to look casual and still stylish in a Balmain Striped Knitted Cardigan and Bobeau Noor Mini Pleat Palazzo Pant (was $78, now $43). Although we'd all love to snatch Chrissy's effortlessly fashionable pants right up, they're basically sold out (of course they are).

But don't stress. If you're in need of a similar travel necessity (that doubles as an everyday staple piece), we've got you.

Keep scrolling to snag some equally amazing deals.