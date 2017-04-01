iPix211/London Entertainment
Get ready to jet in style for your next upcoming vacay.
When it comes to traveling, deciding on a look that's both chic and comfortable can be difficult. As someone who's always on the go, Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to jet-setter apparel. At LAX, the model and new mom managed to look casual and still stylish in a Balmain Striped Knitted Cardigan and Bobeau Noor Mini Pleat Palazzo Pant (was $78, now $43). Although we'd all love to snatch Chrissy's effortlessly fashionable pants right up, they're basically sold out (of course they are).
But don't stress. If you're in need of a similar travel necessity (that doubles as an everyday staple piece), we've got you.
Keep scrolling to snag some equally amazing deals.
Choies Black High Waist Side Split Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, Was: $29, Now: $21
Enza Costa Pleated Chiffon Wide-leg Pants, Was: $290, Now: $131
RoseGal Pleated Wide Leg Pants, Was: $37, Now: $17
Zimmermann Empire Plisse High-Rise Pleated Culottes, Was: $355 Now: $142
Boohoo Aerin Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, Was: $32, Now: $18
H&M Pleated Pants, Was: $50, Now: $30
Who knew looking this good while on the go could be so easy?