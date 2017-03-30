After several months away from social media, new mom Asa Soltan is back on the ‘gram.
The Shahs of Sunset star posted her first photo since giving birth to her first child, Soltan Jackson, at the end of January and thanked her fans for their support during this exciting time in her life.
"Lovers, I'm back! Actually I never left. In fact, I've never been more present. I have been in solitude, honoring life with my newborn son Soltan, cherishing our bond, celebrating in gratitude our new family, and getting to know each other now that he is outside my belly and in the world."
She added, "The last two months have been the most magical days of our lives. Being a mother is the greatest honor and the most special experience possible. It's also very tough. I salute all you mothers out there. You are angels."
At the end of her heartfelt message to her followers, she explained why her fans shouldn't expect to see any adorable snapshots of her son any time soon.
"I will not be posting pictures of Soltan. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Beaming beautiful love into everyone's life."
After giving birth, the Bravolebrity told E! News exclusively, "The past three days since his birth have been the most magical days of both our lives. Jermaine and I can't stop staring at Soltan's beautiful face, feeling eternally grateful."
Asa and Jermaine Jackson Jr. have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye but have been dating for several years. They jointly announced the birth of their son on Instagram on January 20 of this year and wrote, "We are completely in love with him."
Congratulations to the new proud parents on their little one!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the same NBCUniversal family.)