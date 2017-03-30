After several months away from social media, new mom Asa Soltan is back on the ‘gram.

The Shahs of Sunset star posted her first photo since giving birth to her first child, Soltan Jackson, at the end of January and thanked her fans for their support during this exciting time in her life.

"Lovers, I'm back! Actually I never left. In fact, I've never been more present. I have been in solitude, honoring life with my newborn son Soltan, cherishing our bond, celebrating in gratitude our new family, and getting to know each other now that he is outside my belly and in the world."