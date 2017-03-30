Ellen really made some beautiful and interesting choices with the directing. What was it like having her at the helm for this particular episode? It was really a family affair.

It was great. I knew that the story would be treated with a great deal of care because Ellen cares about the show and she knows more about these character than anybody probably besides Shonda. And she has a personal connection to losing a parent. So, it was great news to know that she would be the one I would be collaborating with on the story.

What was she like as a first-time director?

Well, yeah, it was a new experience for her. She was like a very eager student, and yet she also came prepared with a lot of really great ideas for how to visually enhance the story and add extra layers of symbolism, in addition to just really cool looking shots. They're cool looking for a reason. She made very deliberate choices about how she was telling the story, like any great director does. So she had a sort of natural ability in the first place. And yet, there was a lot that she didn't know. So, she had the support of Debbie Allen and Herb Davis, who is our D.P., and they really steered her to help realize her very clear and specific and beautiful vision.