Luke Bryan is going on his fifth consecutive year hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards, but Dierks Bentley is taking no advice from the veteran!

Both country music singers will be hosting the 2017 ACM Awards together for the second time, and they chatted with E! News Wednesday about what's to come.

Since it's only his second time hosting, we asked Bentley if he gets any tips from his seasoned pro co-host.

"I'm not listening to any advice he's giving me. It's like weird reverse psychology," Bentley told us of Bryan. "He's just trying to make me look bad all the time so that he looks good. He gives me terrible advice. He's like, 'Drink a lot, the whole weekend here. Party a lot. Dehydrate yourself."