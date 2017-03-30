Luke Bryan is going on his fifth consecutive year hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards, but Dierks Bentley is taking no advice from the veteran!
Both country music singers will be hosting the 2017 ACM Awards together for the second time, and they chatted with E! News Wednesday about what's to come.
Since it's only his second time hosting, we asked Bentley if he gets any tips from his seasoned pro co-host.
"I'm not listening to any advice he's giving me. It's like weird reverse psychology," Bentley told us of Bryan. "He's just trying to make me look bad all the time so that he looks good. He gives me terrible advice. He's like, 'Drink a lot, the whole weekend here. Party a lot. Dehydrate yourself."
Bryan swears that it's the new fad in Hollywood.
"Pound high-fructose corn syrup and dehydrate yourself," he told Bentley. "It's going to go great." LOL!
On a serious note, the duo both agreed that they're really going to try (fingers crossed) to refrain from partying too much until after the show. Bryan noted that, when he first started hosting, he'd come into the weekend with guns blazing, but by the time Sunday rolled around, he'd be exhausted.
"So now we ease into it as veterans," he told us.
Speaking of veterans, Bryan also touched on the fact that Bentley totally killed it hosting the 2016 show. "He didn't get nervous last year," Bryan said. "My first year I hosted, I was like DEFCON five panic attack. What's the terror alert thing? Red? High orange? I was like, 'Dang I need whoever medicates [Bentley].'"
The "Different for Girls" singer replaced Blake Shelton as host in 2016, which is apparently still a touchy subject.
While discussing how Bentley is a healthy co-host, Bryan explained, "See Blake used to start the show, he ate a pound of chicken fingers."
Bentley interrupted, "Here he is, reminiscing about the good ol' days with Blake again!"
Well, we can't wait to see what new memories the duo make when the awards show broadcasts live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.