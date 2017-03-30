Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Vanna White is baring nearly all again.
For nearly 35 years, she has donned thousands of dresses while spinning and pointing at letters on Wheel of Fortune. But at one point in her career as hostess, she thought for sure photos showing her with a very different look would cost her her job.
In a candid interview with Fox News that was posted Wednesday, the now 60-year-old star recalled feeling embarrassed about appearing on a 1987 cover of Playboy, which shows her posing with part of her butt exposed, as well as in an accompanying lingerie pictorial for the nude magazine.
Playboy
"Here's the thing. When I first moved to Hollywood, I was too embarrassed to ask my dad for rent money," she said. "I was young and I wanted to do it on my own. So, I did these lingerie shots and from the moment I said I would do them, I thought, 'I shouldn't be doing this, but I'm not going to ask my dad for money, so I'm just going to do it!' Once I got Wheel of Fortune and some fame, Hugh Hefner then bought those pictures. He's the one who put me on the cover of the magazine."
"I didn't do it for Playboy," she said. "I did not want them on there, but it happened. I was very thankful that I had such support behind me. I remember going on [The Tonight Show With] Johnny Carson and saying, 'I'm so sorry, this is what happened.' And this is a lesson that applies today: Never do anything that you don't want to do. Listen to your instincts and follow it. I said, 'I made a mistake, I'm sorry and I just hope I don't lose my job over it.' Fortunately, I didn't. I could have, you know? It was a great lesson to learn, but what can I say? I did something I shouldn't have done."
White has talked about her Playboy regrets before.
"[Hugh] was my friend and he said, 'Vanna, we are going to put you on the cover.' I said, 'Hef, if you put me on the cover, my career could be ruined,' and they did it anyway," White said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2016. "I don't talk to him, no. I feel bad, it was a long time ago, but that really hurt my feelings and thanks to everyone out there who was on my side. They didn't fire me and everybody was very supportive and it was a great lesson. Don't ever do anything that you think is wrong, listen to that little voice inside of you 'cause I wish I wouldn't have done it, and I did it, so remember that."
White joined Wheel of Fortune alongside host and "work husband" Pat Sajak in 1982. Since then, she's worn more than 6,500 dresses on the game show.
"Never the same one twice," White told Fox News. "Nor do I get to keep them. They have to go back to the designer, but I certainly enjoy wearing them."
"I've gone through all the big styles, [including] the big shoulder pads," she said. "You name it, I've done it. My favorite dresses happen to be the comfortable ones. A lot of them are so skintight and don't budge. I feel like I'm wearing a corset and I'm walking for 30 minutes in five inch heels. It looks great, but it can be uncomfortable. I still do it, it's part of my job. But if I had the choice, I would prefer stretchy gowns. And I honestly love the cocktail length."
White had told Williams she has fittings every two weeks and films 12 shows over two days per week when the show is in production, totaling about 34 filming days a year. White told Fox News she enjoys her job very much.
"I don't want to retire," she said. "I hope to continue doing it for as long as I can."